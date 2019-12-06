Mauston’s Attempt to Break Guinness World Record for Most People Caroling

650 Mauston citizens and visitors attempted to break “The Most People Caroling” Guinness World Record set by Portsmouth, OH. with 1,880 carolers. Though the record this year was not beaten, Mary Hudack, Greater Mauston Chamber Director was quick to state, “But look out next year, we’ve only just begun”.

The Guinness World Record attempt began right after the CP Holiday Train left the Mauston stop and continued on its annual Christmas journey benefiting food pantries across North America.

As the excitement heated up for caroling, the weather continued to cool down to a chilly 31 degrees with a moderate wind. That did not stop this stoic group of Wisconsinites, who went door-to-door on one of America’s most classically-beautiful Christmas avenues lined with stately, old mansions and antebellum homes. This uniquely small-town setting spurred on the feeling of Christmas and bonded fellow carolers through music and laughter. Attendees came from as far away as Indianola, IA, Rochester, MN and Sheboygan, WI.

Organizing GMTA Chairperson, Vicki Wards, who runs the Victorian Manor B&B that was midway on the route said, “We knew breaking Portsmouth, Ohio’s record was ambitious and Guinness World Records has a LOT of rules that need to be followed. We decided to try it anyway. What did we have to lose? After witnessing the fun everyone had, I’d say it was well-worth our time and we should try to do this again.”

The GMTA’s goal was to reach at least 2,000 participants. Though the record was not broken, the group hopes to hold the event again next year and is quite optimistic about the results. The current record of 1880 held by Portsmouth, OH. was set in 2018. A previous long-standing record was set by nearby Waukesha, WI at 1822 in 2013.

For more information, check the Greater Mauston Tourism Association’s Facebook Page, Mauston.org or contact Mary Hudack at 608-747-2042, tourism@mauston.org

