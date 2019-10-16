Mauston Youth Baseball may be Relocated due to Mosquito Infestation
It might not quite be Brooklyn to Los Angeles but Mauston youth baseball could be on the move. Mauston youth baseball is considering a move from Marchowski Park to Jones Park. The Parks & Recreation department brought up the idea of moving due to wet field conditions at Marchowski Park. The wet field conditions caused a lot of mosquitoes to dwell over Marchowski Park. City Administrator Randy Reeg said the move would have to be voted on by the Mauston City Council because the move would create another Municipal Facility. The City will have to install fencing around Jones Park. The Council did approve $3,150 at its recent meeting to install the fencing. The move would not have an effect on the budget, because the funds would come from left over Park & Rec money.
Source: WRJC.com
