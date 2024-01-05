Mauston Wrestling Honors Gyllin Family On Hall of Fame Night with a Pair of Dual Victories

The Mauston Wrestling team stayed perfect on their season pulling off a pair of victories at their home triangular. Mauston pounded Adams-Friendship 78-0 and then held off Sparta 48-29. It was Mauston Hall of Fame Night. Mauston wrestling inducted Bruce, Judy, Dane, and Randy Gyllin into its Hall of Fame. Although not inducted into the Hall of Fame Thursday, Hayden Gyllin inducted his opponent to the mat pinning his Sparta opponent in just 39seconds. Jacob Zimbauer, Espyn Sweers, Brekk Peterson, Espen Pitts and Mason Romanelli picked up pin fall victories for Mauston against Sparta. Jayden Zimbauer and Brekk Peterson picked up wins against Adams-Friendship. Mauston and Adams-Friendship wrestled just 4 matches as the Golden Eagles received forfeit victories in the other weight classes. Mauston moves to 2-0 in the conference and 9-0 overall.

