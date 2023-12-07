Mauston Wrestling Crushes Competition in Schluter Quad
The Mauston Golden Eagles wrestling team rolled through their own quadrangular defeating Brookwood, De Soto, and the Onalaska Co-Op. Mauston got off to a hot start defeating Brookwood 76-5. Mauston senior Drake Gosda picked up his 100th career victory with a pin. Mauston carried that momentum into an 81-0 rout of De Soto, Mauston heavyweight Tristian Vallier picked up a key pin fall victory. Mauston got a little more resistance from the Onalaska Co-op winning just 63-18. Espyn Pitts and Sweers each had pins for Mauston in the victory. Mauston improves to 6-0 on the season with the trio of victories.
Source: WRJC.com
