Mauston Wraps Up Outright SCC Baseball Title
The Mauston Golden Eagles Baseball team clinched an outright South Central Conference Championship by taking down Adams-Friendship 15-5 in 6 innings Thursday evening. Mauston took advantage of 2 big Green Devils errors and walks to score their first 9 runs of the game on just two hits. One of those hits was a big one a 3 run double by Brady Baldwin that gave Mauston a 4-0 lead in the 2nd inning. Mauston would add at least a run in every inning the rest of the way to earn the victory. Baldwin had 5RBI’s from the leadoff spot for Mauston. Andrey Tougas added a 2 run triple for Mauston in the 6th inning. Isaac Steinke picked up the victory on the mound for Mauston who improves to 16-3 on their season and finishes conference play with a 9-1 record.
Dismembered arm found along Lake Michigan in Waukegan, IL, just over Wisconsin border (WAUKEGAN, IL) A dismembered body part has once again been located along Lake Michigan, this time in Illinois. According to police in Waukegan, an arm was spotted […]
The PGA Championship is underway, the Brewers open a series in Houston and the Vikings add a former Packers tight end.
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with Wisconsin Consumer Protection administrator Michelle Reinen about digital goods and whether or not you actually own those movies and songs you buy online.
VP Harris makes fourth visit to Wisconsin (MILWAUKEE) Vice President Kamala Harris was back in Wisconsin on Thursday. It was Harris’s fourth trip to Wisconsin so far this year, and during a half hour discussion with comedian D,L. Hughley […]
