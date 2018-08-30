Mauston Work Crews Will Collect Water Damaged Debris Beginning Tuesday

Beginning next Tuesday, September 3rd public works crew will be collecting water damaged and debris. Place items at curb and they will pick up during the week. Currently in Juneau County Hwy 33 between Hwy 82 and Wonewoc remains closed with no detours. Hwy 33 between Cashton and Ontario is also closed with no detour in Monroe County. 131 between Wilton and Ontario is also currently closed in Monroe County with no detours.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.