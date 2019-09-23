Mauston Woman Supplies Drugs to Sellers

A Mauston woman is facing a charge of Manufacture/Deliver THC after it was found she had been supplying a seller with drugs. In June two people were arrested by local law enforcement. Both pointed the finger at 33 year old Stacy Zieler being the supplier of the drugs. One of them shared text messages they had received from Zieler asking him to take care of one of her clients.

Source: WRJC.com





