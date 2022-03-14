Mauston Woman Named Finalist for Alice in Dairyland

Mauston’s Charitee Seebecker has been named one of the 6th finalists for the Next Alice in Dairyland in the state of Wisconsin. Charitee is a former Juneau County Fairest of the Fair and served as an Ameri-Corps Farm to School Specialist for Juneau County. She currently works at the Wisconsin Holstein Association as the director of sales and membership and as a news broadcaster at Hometown Life News in Tomah.

