Mauston Woman Facing Meth Charge after November Overdose

A Mauston woman is facing a charge of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine after authorities responded to a reported overdose in late November. Authorities responded to the Town of Clearfield on November 29th due to the reported overdose. A reporting party told authorities that they had returned home and found 41 year old Amy Jo Bader in a bedroom suffering a medical emergency. Bader was foaming from the mouth and her eyes were open but deeply rolled back. Authorities found cigarettes laced with methamphetamine in Bader’s purse. Bader later admitted to using meth to authorities but could not recall what had happened to her that night. Bader will have a plea hearing in April.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.