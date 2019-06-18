Mauston Woman Faces Charges after It was Believed She was Dealing Drugs in Parking Lot

A Mauston woman is facing drug related charges after it was believed a drug sale was taking place in a parking lot on County Road HH in Juneau County. Authorities reported to the parking lot on June 16th and made contact with 23 year old Lita Bauer. Authorities searched Bauers vehicle and found 14grams of Methamphetamine, mushrooms, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia. All evidence seized was taken to the evidence locker at the Sheriff’s Office. Bauer is facing charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





