Mauston Woman Competing in Senior Wisconsin Olympics at Age 75

A Mauston Woman is staying Olympic level strong at age 75. Mauston’s very own JoAnn Johnson will be lifting in the Wisconsin Senior Olympics in Milwaukee this Saturday. Johnson spent many years working for the Bank of Mauston and volunteering at both St. Paul’s Church and the Carl Nelson Animal Shelter. Johnson will take part in both the Dead Lift and Bench Press at the Brickyard Gym in Milwaukee. She has deadlift PR is 225lbs while having a Bench Press PR of 85lbs. Pretty darn good for a woman in her mid-70s. 67 year old Pete Ruland an area citizen is also participating in the senior Wisconsin Olympics.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.