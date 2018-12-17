Mauston Woman Charged with Possession of Methamphetamine

A Mauston woman is facing a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine after being pulled over for speeding back in August. 27 year old Sara Ogura was pulled over for speeding on August 16th, when she went to get registration out of the glove box the officer noticed a medical needle inside. Ogura told the officer it was for insulin, but referred to insulin as more of a question then a statement. The officer questioned her about the needle and she told the officer a close acquaintance was a meth user. The needle was taken to run tests on it. The needle contained a sufficient amount of methamphetamine in it after testing.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.