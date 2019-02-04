Mauston Woman Arrested for Carrying Gun While Intoxicated

A Mauston woman is facing charges of Felony Bail Jumping, Possessing a Firearm while Intoxicated, and Disorderly Conduct after a January 30th incident in the Town of Lemonweir. Authorities were dispatched to a residence due to a report of a woman running away from a house with a gun. Authorities found a trail at the residence and found 30 year old Lacey McQueen lying in a trail after allegedly tripping over a stick buried in the snow. McQueen complied with authorities and was taken into custody. McQueen was reported to have smelled heavily of alcohol.

Source: WRJC.com





