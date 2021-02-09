Mauston Wins Overtime Thriller Over Baraboo in Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles won an overtime thriller over Baraboo 72-69 Monday night in boys’ basketball. Mauston overcame a double digit halftime deficit for the 2nd time in a week to force overtime and pull out the victory. Mauston got a career high and game high 35points from Junior Adon Saylor in the victory. Baraboo was led by Justin Phillip who scored 24points. The win improves Mauston to 9-11 on the season; Baraboo falls to 3-16. The two teams could potentially meet up again in Mauston next Friday in the Division 2 Regional Semi-Finals. Mauston will host Nekoosa on Thursday night.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.