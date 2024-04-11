Mauston Wins Math Competition

It is with great pleasure that I let you know our math team won the South Central Conference math competition this year.

Our level 1 team (freshman and sophomores) took first. Our level 2 team (juniors and seniors) took first. And overall our team won the competition.

Individual awards went to Rhian Santos, Katelyn Browne, Shelby Hale, Laine Bilka, Johann Wolf, Espen Pitts, and Espyn Sweers.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.