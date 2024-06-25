Mauston Wins 2 at Monday Woodside Baseball League
The Mauston Summer baseball team stayed undefeated in the Monday Woodside League with a pair of victories Monday night. Mauston opened the night with an 8-6 victory over Nekoosa. Mauston fell behind early 3-0 but took the lead in the 5th on an RBI single by Eli Rader. Mauston would add some much needed insurance in the 6th inning capped off by an RBI double from Evan Freimuth. Tyler Link had a triple and was the winning pitcher on the mound for Mauston. Mauston would later win a pitchers dual over Madison East 1-0 to move to 4-0 on their Monday Woodside League Schedule.
Source: WRJC.com
-
