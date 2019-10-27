Mauston Will Send a Pair of Runners to State in Cross Country

In Cross Country Mauston will have two runners competing at the State meet. Eli Boppart advanced on the boys side and Journey Malecina advanced on the girls side. Mauston girls finished in 5th place at the Colby Sectionals while the boys finished in 8th place.

Source: WRJC.com





