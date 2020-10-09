Mauston Volleyball Sweeps Westfield to Win 8th Straight Game

The Mauston Golden Eagles volleyball team won their 8th straight game Thursday night sweeping the Westfield Pioneers at Westfield Area High School. Mauston won 25-12, 25-18, and 25-19. The score was a lot closer than it looks as the Pioneers forced Mauston to work hard for many of its points. Mauston was able to get some good serves from Mia Quist and some big hits by Maddy Scully and Matti Wafle to get the victory. Mauston improves to 8-2 on the season and 6-1 in South Central Conference action. Mauston will host Adams-Friendship Monday night.

