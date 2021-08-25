Mauston Volleyball Sweeps Necedah Triangular to Open Season

The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team went 2-0 at the Necedah triangular. Mauston swept Necedah 3-0 25-16, 26-24, 25-15. Brie Eckerman had 9 aces and 2 blocks in the victory. Mauston had a tougher time defeating Arcadia. Mauston had to rally but was able to get by Arcadia in 5 sets by a score of 23-25, 26-24, 15-25, 25-22, and 15-10. Mia Quist had 17kills in the victory and Erin Cauley notched 25 assists for the Golden Eagles. Mauston begins their season with a 2-0 record and will travel to Black River Falls Saturday for a tournament. Arcadia defeated Necedah in the finale 3-0, by scores of 25-21, 25-20, 26-24. Despite the losses Necedah was in nearly every set in the triangular. Necedah is now 0-2 on the season and will play in a Tournament this weekend.

Other local Volleyball Scores from Tuesday night

Wautoma 2 Iola-Scandinavia 1

La Crosse Aquinas 3 Tomah 0

Source: WRJC.com







