Mauston Volleyball Sweeps Hodags to Move on in Post Season Play

The Mauston Lady Golden Eagles are moving on in the post season in girls volleyball for the first time ever or at least in a very long time after sweeping the Rhinelander Hodags 3-0 Tuesday night. Mauston had little trouble dropping Rhinelander 25-15 in set number one. The Hodags jumped out to an early 8-3 lead over Mauston in set number two but Mauston rallied quickly and again defeated the Hodags by a 25-15 score. Rhinelander gave Mauston fits in set 3 leading most of the way but Mauston was able to rally late and win 28-26 for the sweep. Mauston improves to 26-4 on the season. Mia Quist was honored after the game for going over 500kills in her career last Thursday vs Westfield and Emma Incaprero was honored for going over 1,000 assists in her career. Mauston will host La Crosse Logan Thursday night.

