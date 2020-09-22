Mauston Volleyball Falls on the Road to Reedsburg
The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team fell to 0-2 on the season as they fell on the road to Reedsburg 3-0. The Golden Eagles got 10 kills from Mia Quist and 5 blocks from Mattie Wafle in the loss. Macie Wieman had 15kills and 16 digs for the Beaver who improve to 3-0 on the season. Mauston JV and JVR also lost Monday evening to the Beavers.
Source: WRJC.com
Evers renews statewide mask mandate
by Bob Hague on September 22, 2020 at 5:48 PM
Governor Tony Evers has declared a new public health emergency in Wisconsin, and a new statewide mask order, due to recent surge in COVID-19 cases among young people. Eighteen to 24-year-olds have a case rate five times higher than any other age […]
Tony Evers extends expiring statewide mask order another 60 days, pushing mandate to Nov....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2020 at 4:19 PM
Tony Evers' July mask mandate expires Monday. The new mandate extends to Nov. 21.
Coyote surprises Wisconsin Rapids residents as it roams city streets Thursday afternoon
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on September 22, 2020 at 4:03 PM
The animal was spotted in several locations, including near Dunkin' Donuts and McDonald's, before heading toward the South Wood County Airport.
