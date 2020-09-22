Mauston Volleyball Falls on the Road to Reedsburg

The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team fell to 0-2 on the season as they fell on the road to Reedsburg 3-0. The Golden Eagles got 10 kills from Mia Quist and 5 blocks from Mattie Wafle in the loss. Macie Wieman had 15kills and 16 digs for the Beaver who improve to 3-0 on the season. Mauston JV and JVR also lost Monday evening to the Beavers.

