Mauston Volleyball Cant Complete Upset Bid
The Mauston Golden Eagle Volleyball team nearly pulled off a big upset in a WIAA D2 Regional quarterfinal game Tuesday night. Mauston took the first 2 sets over La Crosse Logan but Logan would regroup and take the final 3 sets and the match. Mauston was the #12 seed Logan is the #5 seed in the tournament. Maddie Quist had a solid game for Mauston finishing with 14kills and 3 aces. Lilly Wilke also had 14kills to lead the Golden Eagles. Ellie Poullie notched 40assists. It was a tough way for Mauston to end their season finishing with a 14-16 record.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Gundersen St. Joseph’s encourages women to say #YesMamm in October
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM
-
Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center!
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM
-
WIAA Playoff Soccer Scores from Tuesday 10/17
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2023 at 2:47 PM
-
Local WIAA Regional Quarter-final Volleyball Scores From Tuesday 10/17
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2023 at 2:46 PM
-
Mauston Volleyball Cant Complete Upset Bid
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM
-
Walsh, Robert Dean Age 88 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2023 at 8:16 PM
-
Kannenberg, Aldene Lucille Age 92 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM
-
Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 9
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM
-
Two Arrested In Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2023 at 6:33 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.