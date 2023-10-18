Mauston Volleyball Cant Complete Upset Bid

The Mauston Golden Eagle Volleyball team nearly pulled off a big upset in a WIAA D2 Regional quarterfinal game Tuesday night. Mauston took the first 2 sets over La Crosse Logan but Logan would regroup and take the final 3 sets and the match. Mauston was the #12 seed Logan is the #5 seed in the tournament. Maddie Quist had a solid game for Mauston finishing with 14kills and 3 aces. Lilly Wilke also had 14kills to lead the Golden Eagles. Ellie Poullie notched 40assists. It was a tough way for Mauston to end their season finishing with a 14-16 record.

