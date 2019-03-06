Mauston USDA SERVICE CENTER OPEN HOUSE March 13th

The USDA Service Center in Mauston which consists of the Farm Service Agency (FSA) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is now settled into its new home at 1001 Division street in Mauston, WI. FSA, NRCS, and the Juneau County Land and Water Resource Conservation Department (LWRCD) will be hosting an open house for the general public, on Wednesday, March 13th from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

The Service Center agencies would like to share their new office with the public and promote all of the programs and services that are available to the farmers and landowners in Juneau County.

The building was built by JCAIRS and is rented to the USDA agencies. The new building is located near Juneau County Fairgrounds and Veteran’s Memorial Park across the street from the Mile Bluff Medical Center.

You can reach the FSA, NRCS, and Land Conservation Department by calling (608)847-7221 Ext 2 (FSA) or Ext 3 (NRCS/LWRCD) if you have any questions.

Source: WRJC.com





