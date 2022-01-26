Mauston Upends Tomah In HS Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team defeated Tomah 65-61 Tuesday night. The Golden Eagles got another big performance from Sophomore Brock Massey who finished with 26points. Adon Saylor added 18 while Spenser Lehman scored 17. Mauston trailed much of the first half but got a bucket from Joe Hammer right before halftime to give the Golden Eagles a 28-27 halftime advantage. Mauston would lead all but the early goings of the 2nd half to earn their 9th win of the season against 5 losses. Tomah was led by Dustin Derousseau who had 26 points. Tomah drops to 7-7 on the Season. Next up for Mauston is a trip to Westfield Thursday night.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.