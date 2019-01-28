Mauston United Methodist Church Will Serve as Shelter During Hash Winter Weather

Mauston United Methodist Church is opening its doors at 5 pm today until Friday at noon as an emergency shelter for Juneau County. If you would like to volunteer or donate food or blankets please contact Jim at 608-548-4244 or the church at 608-847-5964. Thank you!

Source: WRJC.com





