Mauston Track & Field Competes in First Indoor Event Since 2019

The Mauston High School track and field teams opened up their 2022 TF indoor season competing at the 2022 Nelson Daniels Invite held at University of Wisconsin at Whitewater.. Nineteen teams competed at the 2022 Nelson Daniels TF invitational.

“ This was a new experience for most of our competitors because of the pandemic. It has been two years since we had an indoor tf meet so this was a pretty big deal for them” commented Coach DeVoe. The Golden Eagles quickly made the adjustment to indoor track responding with some podium earning performances.

On the girls side, junior Brie Eckerman, placed 2nd in the 55 M High Hurdles and a 8th place finish in the 55 M Dash. The girls 4 x 400 M relay team of Brie Eckernan, Justyna Jakacki , Alyxs Smith and Madi Quist raced to a 6th place finish with a time of 4:41.7 “ This was a pretty impressive finish for this realy team. Brie is the only experience runner of the relay team. The other three runners are freshmen. I was really proud of they responded to the challenge, making the podium at this meet is always a pretty big deal” commented Coach DeVoe.

The boys team came up with a top 10 finish placing 10th out of 19 competing teams at the 2022 Nelson Daniels invitational. The boys team had gold medal performances in two events, junior Eli Boppart placed first in the 3200 M run with a time of 10:10. Sophomore Eli Hallwod placed first in the pole vault, winning the event with a person best performance of 12’0”.Eli Boppart raced his way to a second place performance in the 1600 M run with a time of 4:38. Carver Goodman,a junior, placed 4th in the 55M High Hurdles with a time of 8.86. “Our teams went into this meet with the goal of getting an indoor mark and experiencing indoor track and field. What they came away with was a performance that will be noted in the MHS track and field history book for the Nelson Daniels invite, We have been coming to this meet for over fifteen year. This was the first time we have had two hurdlers in the finals, two hurdlers place in the top 4 in their races,the first time we have had a finalist in the girls 55 M dash, the first time we have ever have a gold medalist in the boys pole vault and only the second time thatwe have placed in the top two places in the distance events, pretty good stuff. It is what happens when kids have the courage to let their best do what it can do. It was a fun meet and we are very proud of all of our competitors at the 2022 Nelson Daniels” commented Coach DeVoe.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.