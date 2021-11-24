Mauston Tames Panthers in Boys Basketball Season Opener 72-48

The Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team got their season started on the right foot by easing by Juneau County Rivals Royall 72-48 Tuesday night. Mauston started the game off hot and coasted to the victory. Adon Saylor led the Golden Eagles with 29points while Spenser Lehman added 19, and Brock Massey tallied 15. Freshman Ben Crneckiy led Royall with a team high 17points while Bryce Gruen added 13. Mauston will travel to Sparta next Tuesday and game that can be heard on SmashCountry92.9FM and WRJC.com. Royall will look for their first win of the season when they travel to Westfield Monday a game that can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.