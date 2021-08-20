Mauston Takes Down Tomah in Football Season Opener 46-30
The Mauston Golden Eagle football team lacked size but not heart in effort in a 46-30 season opening victory against the Tomah Timberwolves. Tomah struck 1st on a 62 yard touchdown pass from Tom Hesse to Drew Brookman. Mauston would score the next 16 points of the game thanks to the arm and leg of Spenser Lehman. Lehman found Kyle Dahl for a touchdown pass and then followed that up with an 8 yard touchdown run on Mauston’s next possession that was set up by recovering an onside kick. Tomah got back within 2 points on a Jacob Bullard Touchdown run but Mauston answered on the ensuing kickoff with an 82 yard kickoff return by Adon Saylor to put Mauston back ahead by a score of 24-14. Tomah again answered on another Hesse to Brookman touchdown to get back within 2. Mauston again answered right before half with a Antonio Nejera 1 yard touchdown plunge. Mauston took a 32-22 lead into halftime. Tomah struck 1st in the 2nd half on yet another Hesse to Brookman touchdown pass and again cut the lead to 2 points at 32-30. Mauston would turn up the defense from there getting interceptions from Nejera, Dalton Hoehn, and Brock Massey. Hoehns, interception set up a Mauston scoring drive capped off by a 9 yard touchown pass from Lehman to Nejera. Massey’s interception turned into a game sealing pick 6 to give Mauston its final margin of victory at 46-30. Mauston starts their season off with a 1-0 record. Tomah drops to 0-1.
Source: WRJC.com
-
