Mauston Survives Upset Minded Papermakers in SCC Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys Basketball team got by an upset minded Nekoosa team 65-57 Thursday night. The Golden Eagles played a back and forth game with the Papermakers. The game featured many lead changes. Mauston was able to pull ahead late and secure the victory. Mauston got a team high 24 points from Brock Massey, Adon Saylor scored 14 while Spenser Lehman added 12 points. Nekoosa got a game high 26 points from Jaden Hughes. Mauston improves to 6-2 in the South Central Conference and 12-8 overall, Nekoosa falls to 6-13 and 2-6 in the conference.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.