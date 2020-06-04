Mauston Summer Rec to be discussed

Currently the Mauston Splash pad is open at Lions Park with the city encouraging users to keep groups small, maintain a safe distance to others and to stay home if not feeling well. This is a great outlet for children and parents who may have been cooped up the past couple of months during the COVID Pandemic.

The City is also looking into additional summer recreational programs including limited sports. They are looking into the risk factors of the community along with the proper safety measures. The Parks Board will meet again on June 10th to discuss the Summer Recreation Program

Source: WRJC.com







