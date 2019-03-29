Mauston Summer Rec Employees To Receive Pay Increase

Mauston Summer Recreation employees will be getting a raise. The Mauston Common Council voted to raise the summer rec employees starting salary from $8 an hour to $9 an hour. The employees’ wages will increase by 50 cents for every 100hours worked and will be capped at $12 an hour. Board members are hoping the raise will bring back quality employees each summer. The resolution to raise wages had failed in previous votes. Council members Francis McCoy and Steve Levitt voted against the wage increase.

