Mauston Summer Baseball Team Splits Twin Bill with Richland Center

The Mauston Summer baseball team split a pair of games against Richland Center Monday night. Mauston took the first game by a score of 10-4 jumping out to an early 9-0 lead. Mauston had three triples in the game, those triples came of the bats of Brady Baldwin, Charlie Scott, & Ben Lavold. Brock Massey pitched 2 scoreless innings to pick up the victory he also went 3×4 at the dish with 2RBI’s. Andrey Tougas pitched the final 5 innings to pick up the extended save. The next game saw Richland Center erasing a 3-1 deficit in the 4th inning to come from behind for a 5-3 victory over Mauston. The 2nd game was only a 5 inning affair. Braydin Gallagher pitched well for Mauston but took the loss giving 3runs in 4 innings while striking out 6 and walking only 2. Connor Lariden went 1×2 with an RBI for Mauston at the plate.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.