Mauston Students Compete at State FBLA Event

Shelby Hale and Addison Gilbertson competed in International Business at the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Green Bay recently.

Based on the score they received on an objective test, they advanced to the finals competition by placing in the top 8 in their event.

Their competition for the finals round consisted of a 7-minute role play performed in front of three judges with questions and answers from those judges.

They placed 6th overall.

Congratulations and great job Addison and Shelby

Source: WRJC.com







