Mauston Splits Woodside League Games

The Mauston Summer baseball team split a pair of Woodside League games on Tuesday. Mauston won 10-2 over Nekoosa in the first game of action but fell to rival Wisconsin Dells 6-3 in the nightcap. Mauston took a first inning lead on a lead off little league homer by Brady Baldwin but Wisconsin Dells went on to score the next 6 runs of the game. Mauston tried to rally in the final frame but came up just short. Haydin Gyllin went 2×3 for Mauston and Connor Lariden had an RBI single in the 7th. Carter Syverson went 3×3 at the plate for Wisconsin Dells in the win.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.