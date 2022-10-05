Mauston Soccer Holds Off Nekoosa 1-0

Tuesday night Mauston boys soccer defeated Nekoosa 1 – 0. Although Mauston dominated by possessing the ball most of the game Nekoosa made it difficult to score with the unusual all player back on defense they ran.

Sam Rattunde scored the goal at 56:15 in the game with an assist by Isaac Bilka. Keeper Reece Gray had 5 critical saves and Goalie for Nekoosa flustered Maustons offense with 16 saves.

Next game is a home game on this Thursday against Adams/Friendship at 5 PM come to the game and cheer, support our seniors on senior night.

Source: WRJC.com







