Mauston Shoots Their Way to 87-69 Victory over Tomah in Boys Basketball

Mauston’s big 4 lit up the score board Friday night against Tomah in route to an 87-69 victory over the Timberwolves. Mauston knocked down 14 three pointers in the win. Cade Hall led all scorers with 23 points, Trevor Gallagher & Joe Bauer each had 22 points and Kyran Fitzgerald had 11 points. Tomah was also able to knock down 14 three pointers but was unable to keep pace with the Golden Eagles high octane offense. Tomah was led by Charlie Ella who had 17 points in the loss. Mauston moves to 2-0 on the season and the Timberwolves dropped to 0-2. Mauston takes on #3 ranked (in Division 4) New Glarus Saturday afternoon at Just a Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells at 2:30pm.

