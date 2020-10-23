Mauston Senior Kraig Armstrong Voted SportsEngine.com WSN’s Athlete of the Week

Mauston senior Kraig Armstrong has been selected as the SportsEngine.com Athlete of the Week after a vote on WSN.

There were 6,026 total votes this week. Kraig topped all vote getters with 2,204 votes. Xavier’s Lauren Haen came in a very close second with 2,109 votes.

Mauston took down South Central rival Wisconsin Dells for the seventh straight season on the back of Kraig last Friday. He was a workhorse as he logged 31 carries for 226 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-7 blowout. Kraig didn’t just make plays on the offensive side of the ball as he had an interception and fumble recovery on defense.

Kraig and the Golden Eagles will look to go to get their fourth win on the season as they host Westfield this Friday.

Source: WRJC.com







