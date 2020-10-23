Mauston Senior Kraig Armstrong Voted SportsEngine.com WSN’s Athlete of the Week
Mauston senior Kraig Armstrong has been selected as the SportsEngine.com Athlete of the Week after a vote on WSN.
There were 6,026 total votes this week. Kraig topped all vote getters with 2,204 votes. Xavier’s Lauren Haen came in a very close second with 2,109 votes.
Mauston took down South Central rival Wisconsin Dells for the seventh straight season on the back of Kraig last Friday. He was a workhorse as he logged 31 carries for 226 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-7 blowout. Kraig didn’t just make plays on the offensive side of the ball as he had an interception and fumble recovery on defense.
Kraig and the Golden Eagles will look to go to get their fourth win on the season as they host Westfield this Friday.
Source: WRJC.com
-
OSHA fines JBS Packerland for failing to implement safety precautions during COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 23, 2020 at 5:48 PM
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued JBS a fine of $13,494 after inspecting the Green Bay plant.
-
If you're a voter with disabilities in Wisconsin, here's what you should know
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 23, 2020 at 5:41 PM
Voters with disabilities have rights, but statistically get left behind. Here's what you should know.
-
-
President Trump to return to Wisconsin this weekend
by Bob Hague on October 23, 2020 at 4:19 PM
President Donald Trump return to Wisconsin tomorrow with another airport rally. Just a week after a similar event at the airport in Janesville, the president will hold a rally at 7:00 Saturday night at Waukesha County Airport. Doors will open at […]
-
Town of Lisbon Accident Leads to Med Flight with Serious Injuries
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2020 at 3:20 PM
-
Freightliner v G6 Accident Leads to Power Outage Near Wyeville No Serious Injuries...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2020 at 3:17 PM
-
UW-Madison to continue hybrid learning next spring, along with expanded COVID-19 testing
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 23, 2020 at 2:57 PM
UW-Madison officials announced Wednesday that hybrid learning will continue this spring, along with a major expansion in COVID-19 testing capacity.
-
Stock the Shelves: Feeding America looks to push state hunger relief system towards...
by Stevens Point Journal on October 23, 2020 at 2:33 PM
In the coming years, food pantries could offer healthier foods in greater proportions than they do now.
-
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson files statement of candidacy for 2022 Senate race
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 23, 2020 at 2:18 PM
It's the Senate seat held by two-term Republican Ron Johnson, who has not announced if he's running for re-election.
