Mauston Schools Gets its Report Card from WDPI

The Mauston School District is at about a C average according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Officially the School District as a whole is in the Meets Expectations category. All tho Mauston School District might be in the average level of expectations the grades from the report have been improving in the past few years. Olson Middle School came in with a grade of exceeding expectations and Grayside Elementary is also exceeding expectations. Mauston High School raised their average by 14 points from a year ago. iLEAD Charter school was graded with Meeting Few Expectations but continues to grow as a program.

Source: WRJC.com





