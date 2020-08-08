Mauston School Registration is Open

WELCOME TO THE 2020-2021 school year! https://www.maustonschools.org/ CLICK HERE to visit the School District of Mauston website where parents may complete the registration process by clicking the “Online Registration” button. All registration will be completed online this year. An informational letter was mailed to parents yesterday. Assistance will be available to parents who need help! Just call your child’s school building for help.

If you are seeking in person appointment for registration of your child please contact this appropriate school before 3PM on August 10th. Appointments are being made for April 11th in person registration assistance.

Source: WRJC.com







