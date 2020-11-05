Mauston School District Unable to Hold In Person Veterans Day Program in 2020

For the first time in 20 years, Mauston Schools will not be able to host a Veterans Day event at MHS. OMS and MHS will be doing virtual programs but wanted to share a great opportunity to showcase our Alumni who served.

The School District of Mauston is working on a way to honor veterans that will be posted on the corporation’s social media platforms on Veteran’s Day and throughout the year, in lieu of holding the traditional program. If there are any community veterans that would like to share their information with us, including name, a picture of yourself, and years in service, you may send the information to Mr. Dillin, MHS and iLEAD Charter School Principal, at jdillin@maustonschools.org

Please send your information to Mr. Dillin by Friday, November 6, 2020.

