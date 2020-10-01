Mauston School District to Hold 2nd Referendum Informational Open House Saturday Morning
The Mauston School District will have another referendum informational open house this Saturday from 10am until 2pm at Mauston High School. The event will be outside if weather allows. The informational will go over referendum details and what the money would be spent on if the referendum passes in this year’s election.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Mauston School District to Hold 2nd Referendum Informational Open House Saturday Morning
by WRJC WebMaster on October 1, 2020 at 7:50 PM
-
Tomah Health Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
by WRJC WebMaster on October 1, 2020 at 7:49 PM
-
Alcohol Believed to be Contributing Factor in Vernon County Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on October 1, 2020 at 7:49 PM
-
Another day with more than 20 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on October 1, 2020 at 7:37 PM
For a second straight day Thursday, Wisconsin had more than 20 deaths due to COVID-19. The state Department of Health Services reported 21 deaths, after reporting 27 the previous day. That was the highest single day for fatalities since May. Another […]
-
Air Force One no longer planning to fly to La Crosse after mayor asks Trump to cancel...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 7:14 PM
Trump will hold events in La Crosse and Green Bay on Saturday, two cites considered "red zones" by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
-
Homeland Security officials were instructed to speak in support of Kyle Rittenhouse, NBC...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 1, 2020 at 6:07 PM
NBC News says leaked 'talking points' urged Homeland Security officials to support Kyle Rittenhouse in media interviews
-
Hospitals' prices across central, northeast Wisconsin vary broadly, study shows
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 5:40 PM
A study shows Wisconsin hospital prices can vary widely by community and even within health care networks.
-
Green Bay man charged with stabbing officer during arrest in connection with killing two...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 4:44 PM
Oscar Fernando Lemus-Franco is charged with recklessly endangering safety, mayhem, battery to an officer, fleeing police and resisting arrest.
-
New De Pere cafe Java Cream struggles due to pandemic but has hope for 2021 | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 4:22 PM
Java Cream, a new cafe and gelato shop in east De Pere is struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.