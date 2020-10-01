Mauston School District to Hold 2nd Referendum Informational Open House Saturday Morning

The Mauston School District will have another referendum informational open house this Saturday from 10am until 2pm at Mauston High School. The event will be outside if weather allows. The informational will go over referendum details and what the money would be spent on if the referendum passes in this year’s election.

