Mauston School District Referendum Passes Juneau County Overwhelmingly Supports Republicans

The Mauston School District Referendum passed last night by a vote of 2,756 yes votes to 2,127 no votes. The referendum will update many buildings and likely provide a new elementary school replacing West Side Elementary School. The biggest vote in favor of the referendum came from the City of Mauston who voted in favor of the referendum 1083-674. The biggest opponent of the referendum was the Town of Lidina who voted 262-186 against the referendum. Juneau County voters heavily favored Republicans across the board voting heavily for President Donald Trump, Incumbent Republican Tony Kurtz, and US Congressman Challenger Derrick Van Orden.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.