Mauston School District Receives $188,275 Grant Through WI DOJ School Safety Program

Attorney General Brad Schimel today announced a list of 20 schools including Mauston School District have been awarded grants through the Wisconsin Department of Justice School Safety Grant program, administered by DOJ’s Office of School Safety. Combined, the 20 schools will receive $1,382,045, which will be spent on building safety improvements, as well as training for faculty and staff. More grants will be awarded soon. Mauston will receive a grant of $188,275.

“Momentum to improve school safety, training, and law enforcement collaboration continues with today’s school safety grant awards,” said Attorney General Schimel. “In just over two months, the public safety professionals at DOJ, in conjunction with dozens of educational stakeholders, established a meaningful way to improve school safety, through physical improvements to school buildings, and a focus on mental health training for school faculty.”

Dr. Christine Weymouth, Superintendent of Schools and Senator Howard Marklein, 17th Senate District, offered comments after Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel opened the day. Mauston School Distritc is incredibly grateful for the partnerships with Chief Mike Zilisch and School Resource Officer Andy Zobal of the Mauston Police Department and Sheriff Brent Oleson of the Juneau County Sheriffs Department for their assistance and support of our area youth.

The event was held at Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.

