Mauston School Board Approves Technology Loan

The Mauston School Board approved a technology loan at its meeting on Monday night. Rob Demeuse, who is the Director of Technology for the School District of Mauston, said this type of loan has been approved in the past.

It would be a three year loan that would have a four part purpose. The first part would be to have a unified communication system in the school district. Demeuse said the current system is 16 years old; it can’t be updated and the district can’t find vendors to support it; it has limited functionality; and one of the biggest things is that the system doesn’t have curbside 911, which means if any of the schools were to dial 911, it would look like the high school was calling. The new phone system would provide more safety features as well. The board approved a separate bid to go with Camera Corner for the district unified communications system later in the meeting. Demeuse said they have been looking at replacing the system for several years.

The second part of the loan would be to update student and selected support staff desktop computers. Demeuse said the current ones are over five years old, and can take up to five minutes to boot up before students or staff can use them. They also have the Windows 7 operating system, which is end of life and it makes it hard to update and maintain them. The new systems would boot up in about 15 seconds, will run Windows 10, and have a lifetime parts warranty. Demeuse said they are looking to replace 224 computers at a cost of about $32,000.

In the third part of the loan, Demeuse said they will put single mode fiber connections at all the schools. They will replace the existing fiber connections. Currently, they support one gigabyte, where the new ones will support 10GB. Demeuse said the district has a lot of traffic and that traffic needs to be supported by data closets between buildings. The increase in bandwidth would support all the devices and would help with FOWARD testing. In the past, Demeuse said that they had to shut down networks in order to make sure they had enough bandwidth for testing. The connections should last 15-20 years before becoming technologically obsolete.

The final part of the loan would to put some money aside for security camera and door strikes. It would be for replacement for failed cameras, failed door strikes, or replace the oldest cameras in the district.

The loan amount would be $140,000 with an interest rate of 1.4 percent. It would be paid by the Technology’s budget and no money would be asked of the board. It passed on a unanimous vote.

During the meeting, the board also accepted four long time teacher/staff retirements: Brian McGuire, 6th Grade Science Teacher; Ann Pesta, School Pyschologist; Vicki McGowan, Special Education Teacher; and Vicki Neitzel, 1st Grade Teacher.

The board also approved the CESA #5 Contract for 2017-2018, and accepted the donations from the Westside/Grayside PTC group in the amount of $5,100 for gift cards to the staff and the Golden Eagles Athletic Booster Club in the amount of $6,700 for track and field uniforms and warm-ups for the Mauston High School athletes. The school board also approved raising the substitute teacher pay from $100/day to $110/day and the long term sub pay, making it equal to the daily rate of a beginning teacher in the current year, effective April 1, 2017.

