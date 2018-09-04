Mauston Runs Into First Loss of Season at Lake Mills

Mauston appeared to have the ball inside Lake Mills Territory with a chance to take the lead in a game tied at 14 in the third quarter, instead the officials called a running into the kicker penalty on Mauston that gave Lake Mills a first down, setting up a go-ahead field goal for the L-Cats. The L-Cats added a 4th quarter touchdown to defeat Mauston 24-14. Mauston took a 2nd quarter lead when Cade Hall connected on a 58 yard touchdown pass to Ty Denton. The 7-0 lead evaporated quickly as on the ensuing L-Cats drive Lake Mills quarterback Adam Moen found Hunter Buechel wide open down the seam for a 91 yard touchdown pass and the score was knotted at 7. In the 3rd quarter Lake Mills hit another big play in the passing game as Moen connected with Matt Johnson on a 45 yard touchdown strike to give Lake Mills a 14-7 lead. This time it was Mauston who answered with a 58 yard touchdown run by Tyler Jirousek, Logan Oliver tacked on the extra point to tie the game at 14. The running into the kicker penalty on Mauston led to a Lake Mills drive that ended with Adam Mitchell booting at 26 yard field goal giving Lake Mills a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. After a 30 minute lightning delay with 9:16 remaining in the game, Lake Mills added a final touchdown on an 8 yard catch and run from Moen to Luke Pierce to make the final score 24-14. Mauston returns home this Friday for its final non-conference game against New Glarus/Monticello at 7pm.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.