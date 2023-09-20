Mauston Runners Compete at Peter Neilsen Invite

The MHS Golden eagle Cross Country teams competed at the 2023 Peter Neilsen Invite hosted by Kettle Moraine High School. Twenty three teams competed at this year’s meet at NagaWaukee

County park . The scoring for the meet is in a relay format meaning that team’s placings are determined by the total time of the five fastest runners on each team. Additionally, the varsity races are split into two groups..5-8th runners then the 1-4 runners.

The boys varsity team raced to a 4th place finish in their division with a team time of 92:55.Junior, Josh Ellerman led the boys team with a time of 17:59, followed by Brekk Peterson 18:11, Tyler Schwartz 18:38, Westin Pouillie 18:58, Drake Gosda 19:07, Blake Herrewig 19:26, Haakon Peterson 19:50 and Ahren Heinrich 21:05. The top five teams: Lakeside Lutheran, Pewaukee, Whitefish Bay, MAUSTON and Slinger.

The girls team raced to a 7th place team finish in their division. Senior Morgan Firlus led the girls team with a time of 23:02 followed by Alexys Smith 23:40, Maddie Gosda 25:41, Genevive Hanson 26:47, Naomie Pouillie 27:24 and Scarlet Smith 27:31.

The MHS CC teams next competition will be Saturday September 30 at the Tower Hill Invite hosted by Altoona High School.

Source: WRJC.com







