Mauston Routes Westfield Pulls Even with Dells in SCC Baseball Standings

The Mauston Golden Eagles crushed Westfield 19-0 Thursday evening in South Central Conference baseball action. Mauston exploded for 9 runs in the 2nd and 8 runs in the 3rd to take complete control of the game. Brock Massey went 4×4 with 2 triples in the victory while Reece Gray went 2×4 with a triple and 3 RBIs. Dalton Hoehn put the exclamation point on the victory with a 2 run inside the park home run in the bottom of the 4th giving Mauston the 19-0 lead. That was more than enough offense for Brock Massey on the mound for the Golden Eagles. Massey pitched 5 shutout innings scattering 4 hits walking 1 and striking out 12 Pioneer batters. Westfield drops to 3-2 in conference action and 6-4 overall. Isaiah Anason went 2×2 for the Pioneers. Mauston improves to 3-1 in the South Central Conference and 6-2 overall. With the win Mauston is now tied for first in the South Central Conference.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.