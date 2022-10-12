Mauston Routes Wautoma to Win SCC Soccer Conference Championship

Mauston won over Wautoma last night 8 to 3 and became Conference Champions!

We missed our starting attacking midfielder Trevor Gottshall who is out with a broken collar bone that happened during the last game, but we found our rhythm with Jonny Mata stepping up to take his place.

Isaac Bilka led the scoring with 4 goals. Sam Oliver, Martin Wolf, Yohann Wolf each scored a goal, Jackson Whitney scored a goal and had 2 assists. The defence played a solid game and so Keepers Reece Gray had 2 saves and Kayleb Andres had one save.

Last conference game of the season will be home this Thursday at 5 PM against Black River Falls

Source: WRJC.com







