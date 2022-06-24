Mauston Routes Stoddard 9-2 in Legion Baseball Action

The Mauston Legion Post 81 baseball team won their 3rd game of the summer Thursday night downing Stoddard 9-2. Mauston jumped out to an early lead thanks to a 2 run double by Nick Erler, Braydin Gallagher also added an RBI to give Mauston a 3-0 lead after the first inning. Mauston got more runs in the 2nd inning thanks to a 2 run single by Brady Baldwin to give Mauston a 5-0 lead. Mauston would add 3 more runs in the 3rd and 1 in the 5th to route Stoddard 9-2. Brock Seifert pitched 2 scoreless innings for the win. Isaac Tourdot and Alex Suhr closed the game out for Mauston. Mauston pitching struck out 13 Stoddard hitters. Hillsboro’s Billy Stekel went 0-2 for Stoddard but did score a run. Stekel also pitched 3 2/2 innings giving up just 1 unearned run in relief work. Mauston is now 3-2-1 on the season and will travel to Westby on Monday.

