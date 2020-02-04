Mauston Rocks Papermakers 77-35 in Boys Basketball Action

The Mauston Golden Eagles gave up an uncharacteristic 30 first half points to the Nekoosa Papermakers leading 39-30 at halftime. Mauston came out of the locker room stifling Nekoosa defensively holding them to 5 second half points and cruising to a 77-35 victory. Cade Hall led Mauston with 21 points getting 17 of them in the first half. Gage Kobylski put up 18 points for the Golden Eagles while Adon Saylor added 11 points for Mauston and dished out some beautiful passes. Ethan Franek scored 8 off the bench for Mauston who outscored Nekoosa 38-5 in the 2nd half. Mauston improves to 10-5 on the season and 5-1 in South Central Conference play. Nekoosa falls to 4-11 and 0-6 in conference action. Mauston will return home to battle Adams-Friendship Thursday evening in South Central Conference action.

